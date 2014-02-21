Should I dump him?

So I’ve been with him for almost 7 years we’ve had some very good times and then we’ve had our rows and fights also. He’s been very quiet with me for a couple of months, since Christmas to be precise. I got home early yesterday; I finished at lunchtime and went home. I got there to my house to find him with someone else? This someone else suddenly had to be somewhere else and split. He looked as guilty as a weasel in a hen coup as he fled through my kitchen door. I asked my other half what the hell was going on? He replied he had got a bit tired of the way we live and needed a little amusement. Amusement I said, there’s nothing amusing in this for me is there I said. He told me I was a bit old for the histrionics and should get a reality check.

I am really hurt by this. I keep him, he lives in my house and we were looking to a marriage this summer.

Do I break it up and kick him out, or do I try to spice up our lives together?