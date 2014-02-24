Log In - The New York Times

LONDON — President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda significantly strengthened Africa’s antigay movement on Monday, signing into law a bill imposing harsh sentences for homosexual acts, including life imprisonment in some cases, according to government officials.

The move came weeks after Mr. Museveni’s Nigerian counterpart, Goodluck Jonathan, took similar steps in his own country, threatening offenders with 14-year prison terms. The Uganda law seemed even tougher, calling for life terms for repeat convictions on the charge of “aggravated homosexuality” along with 14-year sentences for the “promotion or recognition” of homosexual relations.

Alluding to Western pressures to avoid signing the bill, Mr. Museveni said: “We Africans never seek to impose our view on others. If only they could let us alone,” The Associated Press reported.

He signed the bill at his official residence at Entebbe, near the capital, Kampala, in front of government officials, journalists and a team of Ugandan scientists who found no genetic basis for homosexuality — a conclusion that Mr. Museveni has cited in support of the new law, The A.P. said.