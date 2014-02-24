Uganda's President signs anti-gay bill on live television

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni signed an anti-gay bill on live television today (February 24).

The bill means that gay people could face life imprisonment if they repeatedly break the law against homosexuality.

The bill also means it is illegal to ‘promote’ homosexuality, and will also apply to those who reach out to gay and lesbian people in the country.

Museveni had gone back and forth before making his final decision to sign the bill.

He recently claimed that homosexuals were “sick” people who needed help rather than punishment.

Signing the bill today, he reportedly said: “We are sick of homosexuals exhibiting themselves. All Africans are flabbergasted by this exhibition of sexual conduct.