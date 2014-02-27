So I've Dumped Him.

I was knocked out by the support and advice I got from people I don’t even know on Newsvine. A massive 92% said I should get rid of my partner of about 7 years after I found him with someone else in my house. I’d like to thank all the good people for their help and their support.

Anthony has left. I’ve agreed to pay him out for things we chose together. I’ve agreed to rent him a place to stay for a while until he gets on his feet with his new friend. I needn’t have done this but it’s best because he wont come back. It’s a small price to pay.

Thanks again.

Simon