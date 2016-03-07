Government pledges Â£1million to tackle homophobic bullying | Attitude Magazine

Education Secretary Nicky Morgan has announced £1 million of funding, which is being put towards tackling LGBT bullying in schools.

Mrs Morgan, who is also Minister for Equalities, said: “I am determined to do all I can to consign homophobic and transphobic bullying to the dustbin of history.”

She added, “The fantastic work being done by charities across the country, supported by the Government, has shown that tackling homophobia and transphobia in the classroom is possible and doesn’t have to be difficult.

“Today’s announcement will allow this vital work to continue and help even more schools to end this bullying once and for all.”

Despite having opposed marriage equality in 2013, Morgan has made homophobic bullying one of her top priorities since taking the Education portfolio in the Conservative government. She had previously delivered a £2 million package in October 2014 to tackle the same issue.