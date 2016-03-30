Mum's emotional post after 3-year-old son is mocked for wearing 'girly' socks | Attitude Magazine

A mother’s moving Facebook post has gone viral after she defended her 3 year-old son who was mocked for wearing ‘girly socks’ at school.

Shona Campbell, from Scotland, wrote in her post: “To the mother at nursery picking up your child. You may have thought I didn’t hear you but let me assure you I did!!

“When your child pointed out my SON had love hearts on his socks, and mocked them for being GIRLS socks you absolutely tore apart my faith in this world, because you agreed and laughed along with your child.”

In a heartfelt defence, she continued: “My son is 3 years old, he loves love hearts, he loves the colour pink, he loves to play with dolls and prams. But what he loves more than anything, is having the independence to make his own choices. He chose these socks in the shop, and he chose to wear them today.”

Why should we teach our children that certain things are for girls/boys??” she asked. “If my son wants to wear a dress, he can!!”