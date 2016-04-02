Same-sex adoption legal in all 50 U.S states

Mississippi was the final state in the U.S to overrule its ban on same-sex adoption.

Other states such as Alabama and Florida overturned their anti-gay adoption laws one by one and Mississippi was the final state left.

U.S District Court Judge Daniel Jordan overruled the ban on Thursday, now making same-sex adoption legal in all 50 states of America.

The change came after four same-sex couples, joined by the Campaign for Southern Equality and the Family Equality Council, stood up against the 16-year-old law last year.

In a statement, Roberta Kaplan, lead attorney for the case said “Two sets of our clients have waited many (almost 9 and 16) years to become legal parents to the children they have loved and cared for since birth.”

The Executive Director of the Campaign for Southern Equality, Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, said, “This ruling is a critical step forward in the journey toward full equality in every sphere of life for LGBT people in Mississippi.”