Gay couple attacked at The Whopped Bar, Miami for kissing partner | Attitude Magazine

CBS Miami are reporting that police are looking for one man involved in an attack on a gay couple at a restaurant in Miami Beach.

Recently visiting Miami Beach from Los Angeles, 25-year-old Jordan Schaeffer, was attacked by a man inside the Whopper Bar at 1101 Washington Avenue.

Surveillance video from the incident on March 14th captured the fight as more than a dozen people were waiting in line to order food.

Miami Beach Police said the confrontation happened after Schaeffer and his 25-year-old partner, Eric Danko, engaged in a display of affection. The couple told police that their kiss offended a man who confronted and harassed them “using derogatory words.”

