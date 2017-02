A former US senator has announced that he is to marry to re-marry two decades after the death of his wife of 50 years – this time to a man.

Harris Wofford, 90, was married to his wife Claire from 1948 until her death from leukemia in 1996. This weekend,writing in The New York Times, he spoke about finding love again, with Matthew Charlton, a man 50 years his junior.