omar-sharif-jr-hits-out-at-trumps-devastating-travel-ban

The grandson of legendary Egyptian actors Omar Sharif and Faten Hamama, who was forced to leave his native Egypt for the US when he came out as gay in 2012, has voiced his dismay at the ban on citizens travelling from seven Muslim-majority countries, as well as all refugees currently seeking settlement in the US.