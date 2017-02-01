GAY IRAQI SOLDIERS WHO FELL IN LOVE BEFORE FLEEING TO THE US SHARE THEIR INSPIRING STORY

Nayyef and Btoo prove that love conquers all.

A gay Iraqi couple have shared their inspiring story on The Ellen Show, proving that true love transcends borders and serving as a timely reminder that those fleeing persecution around the world often identify as LGBT.

Nayyef Hrebid and Btoo Allami met during the Iraq War in 2004, while Nayyef was working as an interpreter for the US Marines, and Btoo was a serving Iraqi soldier.

As they explained to Ellen DeGeneres in an episode of the daytime talk show broadcast last week however, the pair’s love affair was one which could have got them killed in their homeland.