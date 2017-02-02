Boy-scouts-of-america-to-allow-transgender-boys-to-enrol

BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA IS FINALLY ALLOWING TRANSGENDER BOYS TO ENROL

The largest youth organisation in the US continues to let the light in.

The Boy Scouts of America has opened up its membership policy to allow transgender children who identify as male to enrol in its boys-only programmes.

The youth organisation’s previous policy only permitted children to join based on the gender listed on their birth certificate. The new policy will allow children to join based on the gender used in their application to the group.

A statement released by the group on Monday (January 30) read: “For more than 100 years, the Boy Scouts of America, along with schools, youth sports and other youth organisations, have ultimately deferred to the information on an individual’s birth certificate to determine eligibility for our single-gender programmes.

“However, that approach is no longer sufficient as communities and state laws are interpreting gender identity differently, and these laws vary widely from state to state.”

It continued: “Starting today, we will accept and register youth in the Cub and Boy Scout programmes based on the gender identity indicated on the application. Our organisation’s local councils will help find units that can provide for the best interest of the child.

One of the largest youth organisations in the US, the Boy Scouts of America finally ended a ban on gay scouts in 2013, and on gay troop leaders in 2015. The group’s female equivalent, the Girl Scouts, has accepted transgender members for years.

The move by the Boys Scouts of America comes just a week after one of the UK’s most popular youth organisations, the Girl Guides, changed its guidelines to allow transgender members.